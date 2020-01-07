Destiny 2 – How to Get Devil’s Ruin Exotic Sidearm

The Devil’s Ruin Exotic sidearm is one of Destiny 2’s newest weapons, and it has some crazy perks that come with it. The main perk, Close the Gap, allows the gun to fire either normal bullets or a powerful laser beam if you hold down the trigger. Firing a fully charged laser will completely fill the weapon’s magazine from reserves, too, thanks to the Pyrogenesis perk. Being able to fire a laser from a sidearm is awesome, and the quest you have to complete to get the gun is laughably easy.

How to Get Devil’s Ruin in Destiny 2

If you want to get your hands on Devil’s Ruin, the first thing you’re going to need to do is complete a Sundial run. Just the normal one, you don’t have to do a Heroic run or anything. Once you reach the end of the activity, you’ll be rewarded with the Exotic quest. Pick it up, head to the Tower, and visit Saint-14. He’ll give you a mission that sends you to the Twilight Gap in the EDZ.

Once you load into the mission, you’ll need to find 10 robots scattered across the map that have Timelost Fragments. There isn’t any combat, there aren’t any puzzles to solve, all you have to do is find the Fragments. The robots aren’t too hard to find, and you should come across all 10 of them as you work your way through the map. Upon completion of the mission, you’ll receive the Devil’s Ruin sidearm.

This quest is one of the easiest Exotic quests to ever grace Destiny, and you can log in and get the weapon in half an hour if you know what to do. Devil’s Ruin is an incredibly powerful weapon in both PvE and PvP, so expect to see tons of Guardians adopting the weapon in their loadouts over the next few days.