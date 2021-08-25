Destiny 2: How to get Parallax Trajectory

With Destiny 2’s fresh new Season of the Lost comes a new currency that will help guide you to rewards, upgrades, and various other in-game items to chase. Whether it’s upgrading the new Wayfinder’s Compass to navigate your way through the shattered realm or chasing that new elusive weapon in umbral engrams, you are going to need Parallax Trajectory to do it. Similar to recent seasons, Parallax Trajectory is relatively easy to acquire but can appear confusing when you initially start playing. We are here to show you the best ways to farm up some Parallax Trajectrory in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost.

Where do I get Parallax Trajectory?

While there are several different ways to acquire the new seasonal currency, there are a few methods that will get you more than others. One of the first methods you will notice while playing Destiny 2 is the Ascedent Anchors located in the open world. They look very awoken in nature and shoot purple beams into the sky to help you find them a little bit easier. You should find a lot of them this week in the EDZ, and you will acquire 30 Parallax Trajectory upon picking one up.

Aside from finding Ascedent Anchors, there are a few other ways you can acquire the new Parallax Trajectory currency. If you complete a core playlist activity such as Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit, you will acquire 150 currency. If you complete a run of the new Shattered Realm activity, you will get 100 of the currency. Heroic public events give you roughly 80 currency, and you have a small chance of getting small amounts of the currency by getting precision kills.

Those are all the known ways to get the new seasonal currency in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. Do note that the currency is capped out at 1500 in your inventory, so be sure to spend it when you get it!

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.