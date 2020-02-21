Light-Fused Fractaline: What You Need to Know

The Destiny 2 community’s Empyrean Foundation efforts have been paying off. We have donated enough Polarized Fractaline to surpass Stage 6. With only one stage left to go, I wanted to illuminate something that a few people (including myself) have been confused about: how to use Light-Fused Fractaline.

You may have seen it at the Tower Obelisk. You may have even purchased it. But with no instruction as to how to actually use the pricey material, it may just be sitting in your inventory, collecting dust.

You can buy your Light-Fused Fractaline at the Tower Obelisk for 20,000 Glimmer and 10 Legendary Shards. Its purpose is to level up the Resonance Rank of one obelisk by one full level. Once you have some of this resource, you should travel to one of the four planetary obelisks on Mars, Nessus, the Tangled Shore, or the EDZ — whichever obelisk you want to level up. For this guide, I chose to head to the EDZ. Approach the obelisk of your choosing and you should see something like this:

See that little icon to the right of your Polarized Fractaline? Congratulations, you’ve successfully located your Light-Fused Fractaline, likely in less time it took me to figure it out. But before you smash that donate button, make sure the bar at the top of this screen is EMPTY, like mine is in the picture above. If it is not, you should increase your Resonance Rank with Polarized Fractaline BEFORE you add your Significant Resonance Infusion. This is because hitting that button increases the Resonance Rank of an obelisk by one full level, but this doesn’t take into account any residual Fractaline in the leveling bar. I imagine you don’t want to waste any of your hard-earned resource, so just be mindful.

I hope you found this guide useful, but if you need more information on the Empyrean Foundation event or just want to know how to farm your Fractaline most efficiently, you can check this guide out too. Best of luck on your Empyrean Restoration efforts. Your community thanks you, Guardian.

- This article was updated on:February 20th, 2020