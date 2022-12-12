Destiny 2 IKELOS SR v1.0.3 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The Ikelos line of weapons has made its return in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Since we are dealing with Rasputin again, it only makes sense that its special line of weapons comes back. They came back with a punch as not only do they have a new origin trait. But a whole new perk pool to pull from that includes a bunch of new perks for Destiny 2.

The new origin trait that is on all Ikelos weapons is Rasputin’s Arsenal. This trait allows the weapon to partially reload whenever you manage to break an enemy’s shield. Not only is this very useful for the Ikelos SMG, but the sniper rifle can take advantage of this by allowing you to have enough rounds left in the magazine to finish your kill when you break their shield.

The perk also works well with the Rapid-Fire Frame that the Ikelos sniper rifle has. As the Rapid-Fire Frame allows you to carry more ammo in total for the sniper rifle. Thus allowing you to have enough ammo to constantly take advantage of the origin trait. You also reload quicker if you do happen to empty the magazine which can be quite useful.

Let’s go over the basic stats that the IKELOS_SR v1.0.3 has:

Impact: 55

55 Range: 30

30 Stability: 39

39 Handling: 67

67 Reload Speed: 57

57 Magazine: 5

IKELOS_SR v1.0.3 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Since the new Ikelos weapons are all able to be crafted like the Retrofit Escapade, you will be able to get enhanced versions of any perk that you put on the weapon. It also makes getting the god roll version of the IKELOS_SR v1.0.3 even easier as you just need to level up the weapon enough to get access to the perks you want.

For PvE content, you will want to use either Incandescent or High-Impact Reserves depending on what you plan to use the sniper rifle for. If you are looking for something to help clear out ads then Incandescent is what you should pick. Each time you kill an ad, all nearby enemies will get scorched. The stronger the enemy you kill the more powerful the scorch.

If you are looking for a weapon to deal damage to larger enemies, then look no further than High-Impact Reserves. This perk will make the rounds at the end of your magazine deal more damage than normal. Thus allowing you hopefully finish off touch champions with one mag. It also works well with Rapid-Fire Frame since you will quickly reload the sniper when you empty the mag.

For the other perk, you will want to use either Overflow or Fourth Time’s The Charm. Overflow will allow you to overload your magazine whenever you pick up special or heavy ammo. While Fourth Time’s The Charm will return two shots to your mag whenever you hit four headshots quickly. Both of these perks work well with each one having a different playstyle attached to it.

For your magazine perk, you will want to choose Seraph Rounds to be able to shoo through enemies, as well as give yourself some extra range and stability. combine this with Arrowhead Brake to help with recoil and handling. This will help you hit follow-up shots so you don’t waste ammo and can make Fourth Time’s The Charm activate easier.

IKELOS_SR v1.0.3 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

While using the IKELOS_SR v1.0.3 in PvP might not be your first choice when weapons like the Exalted Truth exist. The perk pool for the Ikelos sniper has some decent picks for PvP. You have interesting combos like Moving Target and Slickdraw to help with getting some quick sniper shots off. This is because Moving Target gives you increased movement speed and target acquisition while aiming and Slickdraw gives you increased handling at the cost of some target acquisition.

You could also choose to run Under-Over and Perpetual Motion as well. Under-Over is a new perk that increases the amount of damage you deal to targets with overshields as well as increasing the damage you do against enemy shields in general. This works well as all guardians have regular shields and many give themselves overshields to challenge snipers and win the duel. Combine this with the extra stability, handling, and reload speed you get from simply moving with Perpetual Motion.

No matter which perk set you go with, you will want to run Accurized Rounds for the extra range that it gives. For your barrel perk, you will want to run Corkscrew Rifling for the increase in stability, range, and handling. These will give you the best chance to win with the new crucible changes that have happened.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022