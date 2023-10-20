Destiny 2 Jurassic Green (2023) God Roll | Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Jurassic Green has received a splash of pink paint and brand-new perks for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023. More of a monster than ever before with the potential for Heal Clip and Incandescent, this Solar Pulse Rifle is one of the best FoTL weapons available. This God Roll guide covers the best PvE and PvP rolls for Jurassic Green in Destiny 2, as well as where to get your claws on one.

How to Get Jurassic Green in Destiny 2

Jurassic Green drops randomly from Haunted Sectors available during Festival of the Lost. You can also focus Jurassic Green directly from Eva Levante in The Tower for 1 Eerie Engram and 1,000 Candy.

Image: Bungie

The Third Shot’s A Charm Event Challenge in the Event Card also rewards Jurassic Green, which you’ll naturally earn by defeating enemies with Pulse Rifles. The original version of Jurassic Green, which was actually green, has been replaced by the 2023 pink version and is no longer available.

Jurassic Green Stats and Perk Pool

As a Rapid-Fire weapon, Jurassic Green is one of the fastest-firing Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2. Here are the basic stats and all possible traits for Jurassic Green:

Stability: 41

41 Range: 27

27 Reload Speed: 27 (2.54s)

27 (2.54s) Handling: 19

19 Impact: 23

23 Airborne Effectiveness: 15

15 Recoil: 50

50 Rounds Per Minute (RPM): 540

540 Magazine size: 35

First perk slot : Subsistence, Rangefinder, Perpetual Motion, Killing Wind, Heal Clip, Loose Change, Keep Away

: Subsistence, Rangefinder, Perpetual Motion, Killing Wind, Heal Clip, Loose Change, Keep Away Second perk slot : Incandescent, Golden Tricorn, Frenzy, Multikill Clip, Encore, Collective Action, Headseeker

: Incandescent, Golden Tricorn, Frenzy, Multikill Clip, Encore, Collective Action, Headseeker Origin Trait: Search Party, Field Tested

Jurassic Green PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Jurassic Green is a fun weapon that performs well in PvE content. Is it the absolute best Pulse Rifle in the world? No, but it’s pink, dinosaur-themed, and still damn solid with the right perks. Speaking of, these are the best Perks and Traits to look out for on Jurassic Green.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Arrowhead Brake Improves recoil and handling speed. Magazine Flared Magwell Faster reloading to synergize with Heal Clip, which triggers on reload following a final blow. Trait One Heal Clip or Keep Away Horror Story with Heal Clip has the potential to consistently keep up Cure, which instantly heals yourself and your allies, for an entire fireteam.



For pure offense, you can instead choose Keep Away, which increases reload, range, and accuracy when enemies are further than 15 meters away. However, I would recommend choosing Heal Clip for its value in the current meta. Trait Two Incandescent Spreads Scorch to enemies, passively increasing your AoE damage. It also pairs fantastically with Solar subclasses. Origin Trait Field Tested Increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed gradually as you deal damage. Overall, it is better than Search Party due to PvE activities being group content. Masterwork Stability or Reload Speed Both Stability and Reload Speed are solid options for Jurassic Green. Stability will improve your shots, while Reload Speed will synergize with Heal Clip. Mod Counterbalance Stock Whack a Counterbalance Stock to improve recoil deviation.

Jurassic Green PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

There are better Rapid-Fire frames in PvP, but Jurassic Green can still do a great job at picking off Guardians from a distance in The Crucible. Here’s the PvP God Roll for Jurassic Green.

Component/Type Roll Perk/Trait Information Barrel Arrowhead Brake Like the PvE build, this Improves recoil and handling speed. Magazine Accurized Rounds This magazine increases range, which is essential for Pulse Rifles in PvP. Trait One Keep Away Keep Away improves range even further, along with accuracy and reload speed. You should keep your distance from enemies in PvP, so this perk should be consistently active. Trait Two Headseeker Headshots are key in The Crucible, and Headseeker will, as its name suggests, help you find them. After landing a body shot, this trait increases your precision damage and aim assist to go for the head and finish them off. Origin Trait Field Tested Increases range, stability, handling, and reload speed as you deal damage and defeat Guardians. Masterwork Range Having increased range means you can stay further away from enemies, activating Keep Away. It also comes in handy with how brightly colored my Guardian is. Mod Targeting Adjuster Whack a Counterbalance Stock to improve recoil deviation.

Now you know what to look for, check out our Festival of the Lost Candy farming guide to earn the currency you need to hand over to Eva for your God Roll weapon.

