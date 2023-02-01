Destiny 2 Lightfall brings huge Exotic changes to Leviathans Breath, One Thousand Voices, and More

Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 are supposed to be some of the most interesting weapons in the game. They are all supposed to have some sort of gimmick that makes them viable in one way or another. Throughout all the changes that Destiny 2 has gone through over the years, many exotic weapons have fallen through the cracks into obscurity. However, with the release of Lightfall, a lot of exotics will be getting changed. let’s go over all the Exotic changes coming with Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Exotic Changes Coming With Lightfall

When you have almost six years’ worth of weapons in a game, it is easy to let some of them fall to the wayside and not really be useable anymore. For the past few years, Linear Fusion Rifles have dominated the meta and put all other heavy weapons to shame. However, Exotics in Destiny 2 should always have a general niche the fulfill to be useable at any point with a specific build.

However, this issue is what Bungie is aiming to partially solve with Lightfall. While not every exotic that is currently not worth using is getting changes, a lot of bottom-tier exotics are getting worked on in some way or another. Here’s the full list of changes that are coming

The Queenbreaker

Shots will not chain to nearby enemies and the weapons will work properly with Arc 3.0 builds

Ruinous Effigy

The Transmutation Sphere slam attack will now suppress anyone hit

Leviathan’s Breath

Perfect Draw impact will apply volatile to enemies hit

Damage increased from 396 to 442, this will one-shot any super in PvP

Champion damage increased by 30%

One Thousand Voices

With Ember of Ashes equipped, hitting a full burst on a single target will trigger an ignition

Each explosion will apply 10 scorch per stack with an extra 5 if you have Ember of Ashes

Sunshot

Explosions on kill will apply 10 scorch stacks with an extra 5 with Ember of Ashes

Polaris Lance

Perfect Fifth short will apply 40 scorch stacks instead of the weapons custom burn

20 extra scorch stacks will be applied with Ember of Ashes

Two-Tailed Fox

the solar rockets will apply 30 scorch stacks instead of a burn with an extra 30 scorch stacks from Ember of Ashes

Prometheus Lens

The catalyst now added the Incandescent perk to the weapon

Grand Overture

The catalyst for the weapon will cause the missiles to apply Arc blind instead of the weapon-specific blind to allow it to synergize more with Arc builds

The Manticore

The reticle for the weapon will now show the current stacks of Antigrav Repulsor

These are just the changes that Bungie has said they are making so far as there are still plenty of exotics that need to be worked on to be useable in the current meta of the game. While we are all waiting for the release of Lightfall, you can spend the time preparing for it by getting all you might need from the HELM.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023