Destiny 2 Next-Gen Update Release Time – When Can You Upgrade?

Destiny 2 is nearly here for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Guardians will soon be able to experience the game with significant upgrades that take advantage of the power of next-gen consoles. On both systems, players can expect increased resolutions and frame rates along with other quality of life improvements like faster load times and cross-generation play. Here’s when you can start playing the next-gen version of Destiny 2 and how to upgrade your existing copy of the game to the new version.

Destiny 2 Next-Gen Release Time

Destiny 2 will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 8 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. At this time, the new update will be live and players will be able to download the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It could take a bit longer for the game to release on next-gen systems, however, as planned maintenance won’t be over until 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. The Destiny 2 servers will already be live at this point and players will be able to log in normally on current-gen consoles, but issues could arise with the development team continuing background maintenance.

How to Upgrade Destiny 2 0n PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

To upgrade to the next-gen version of Destiny 2, you will need to download a patch that is basically the entire game. You can’t preload the update, either, so you’re going to have to download a huge file on December 8 when the game goes live on next-gen systems. Here are the estimated file sizes for the next-gen update.

PlayStation 5 – 70 GB

– 70 GB Xbox Series X|S – 67 GB

To upgrade the game on Xbox Series X|S, just download and install the update when it is released. The game will automatically be marked as optimized for Xbox Series X|S when it is fully installed. If you do not have the game already installed, just head to My Games & Apps and download it. If you start the download after the next-gen version is released, it will automatically download the Xbox Series X|S version.

To upgrade the game on PS5, you will need to “purchase” the free PS5 upgrade from the PlayStation Store. Search for Destiny 2 in the store and you will see a free PS5 upgrade available. Once you claim this upgrade, you will be able to download the new version of the game from your Game Library. Make sure you download the correct version, as the system allows you to install both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. To check which version you’re playing, find the game on the PS5 menu, press Options, and select Game Version.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information on the next-gen version of the game, visit the official Bungie site.