Destiny 2 Odd One Challenge: Memories of Ruin Puzzle Solution

Savathun in the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion is the queen of lies. And her Throne World holds her same tendencies. As you are navigating the Memories of Ruin, you will be faced with a puzzle that is hard to figure out. While the title may give you a hint, here is your guide to the Memories of Ruin Odd One Out puzzle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Memories of Ruin Puzzle

As mentioned previously, the puzzle in this mission is called the Odd One Out. It is a fairly short mission that won’t have you face too many Hive and will instead focus more on storytelling. This mission will be unlocked after the mission where you first discover the Memory chamber. But before you can get to the storytelling section, you will be challenged to figure out the Odd One Out puzzle challenge.

Almost immediately when you load into the Memories of Ruin mission, you will be tasked with completing the Odd One Out puzzle. A thin slab of Hive text arranged in eight columns will appear before you with no context or hint. But luckily, you have us. Here is the hint: Odd One Out.

The key to solving this puzzle is to scan each column of Hive text and look for the symbols that don’t belong. You will notice a pattern of symbols in the columns that five other columns share. There are three columns that don’t match the pattern.

Once you have found the imposters among the columns, shoot at the incorrect columns. Three Hive symbols will float over the slab to tell you that you are doing it right. We would tell you exactly what to look for, but the slab and the Hive texts on it seem to be different each time.

After you have cleared the puzzle, you’ll be free to discover Savathun’s true intentions. When you are done, you will return to the Throne World where you can collect all of the Region Chests or complete each Lost Sector.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.