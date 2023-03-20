Destiny 2 Terminal Overload Rotation, Schedule, and Loot Table

Terminal Overload is the newer activity in Neomuna that was included in the most recent Lightfall Expansion for Destiny 2. Completing this challenging activity will grant players with powerful rewards that change daily. Are you wondering whether taking on Terminal Overload is worth it or not? This comprehensive guide will provide the rotation schedule, loot table, and all rewards for today and beyond to answer that question quickly.
Terminal Overload Rotation, Loot Table, and Schedule
First, it is essential to know that the location of the Terminal Overload activity changes daily. Terminal Overload will rotate between the three main areas of Neomuna. Depending on the location of the activity, the corresponding weapon will appear as a reward. These locations and rewards are as follows:
- Zephyr Concourse – Basso Ostinato
- Liming Harbour – Synchronic Roulette
- Ahimsa Park – Circular Logic
Basso Ostinato is a legendary shotgun. Synchronic Roulette is a legendary Submachine gun, and Circular logic is a legendary machine gun. Each is extremely powerful against the game’s enemies and worth the effort required to obtain.
Terminal Overload Rotation Schedule and Loot
Below is the official schedule for Terminal Overload. Remember, use the weapons above to know which weapon you will be rewarded with, depending on the location.
Note: Daily resets occur at 12 PM CT.
March
|Date
|Location
|03/20/2023
|Liming Harbor
|03/21/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|03/22/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|03/23/2023
|Liming Harbor
|03/24/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|03/25/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|03/26/2023
|Liming Harbor
|03/27/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|03/28/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|03/29/2023
|Liming Harbor
|03/30/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|03/31/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
April
|Date
|Location
|04/01/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/02/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/03/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/04/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/05/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/06/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/07/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/08/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/09/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/10/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/11/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/12/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/13/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/14/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/15/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/16/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/17/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/18/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/19/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/20/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/21/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/22/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/23/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/24/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/25/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/26/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/27/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|04/28/2023
|Liming Harbor
|04/29/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|04/30/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
May
|Date
|Location
|05/01/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/02/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/03/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/04/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/05/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/06/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/07/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/08/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/09/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/10/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/11/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/12/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/13/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/14/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/15/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/16/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/17/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/18/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/19/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/20/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/21/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/22/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/23/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/24/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/25/2023
|Limng Harbor
|05/26/2023
|Ahimsa Park
|05/27/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/28/2023
|Liming Harbor
|05/29/2023
|Ahimsa PArk
|05/30/2023
|Zephyr Concourse
|05/31/2023
|Liming Harbor
Keep this schedule at your disposal, so you always know what to expect from the Terminal Overload activity. You can do that by hitting favorite on your browser or bookmarking this page.
One location on the schedule—Zephyr Concourse—has a bunch of Apogee Repeaterts to find scattered around. It won’t be easy, so check out our thorough guide on where you can find every single last of them. It will take some time, but the reward will be well worth it as each Apogee repeater grants strand meditations.
- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023