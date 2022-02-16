Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Release Date, Trailers, Exotics, Everything We Know About Expansion

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is practically here and more details are spilling out the closer we get to the release. Aside from the official release date and time, we’ve got news on new exotics, weapons, crafting system, map, and raid just to name a few of the new things to look forward to. Savathûn awaits, Guardians.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Release Date

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will release on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. We don’t know the specific time yet or the file size, but we will keep you updated when we find out.

If you haven’t already, know that this new expansion has a lot of options when it comes to preordering. The standard version of the expansion will cost $39.99 and the other expansions will cost $79.99 and $99.99 based on the version you get. There is still time to preorder the version that seems best for you.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailers

Of course, with Bungie being the seasoned veterans that they are, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has some impressive trailers out that show off new enemies, new weapons, and more. We have 3 trailers to satiate us before The Witch Queen expansion comes out:

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Exotics, Weapons, and Crafting

Let’s start off with the new exotic weapons and armor coming to the game with the new expansion. Here they are:

Exotic Armor Titan Loreley Splendor Helm – Allows healing through Sunspots and creates one when you are close to death. Hoarfrost-Z chest – Replaces Titan barricade with Stasis wall. Warlock Secant Filaments – Grants the ability to interrupt enemy damage. Osmiomancy gloves – Grants additional Coldsnap grenade. Hunter Renewal Grasps – Boosts Duskfield grenade radius and absorbs incoming damage. Blight Ranger Helmet – Sends projectiles back at enemies with the Arc Staff.

Exotic Weapons Grand Overture – Season weapon Slug Launcher that charges full auto missiles. Parasite – Grenade Launcher that fires Hive worms. Osteo Striga – SMG that fires swarming, toxic projectiles. Glaives Titan Glaive: Edge of Action – Place a protective shield. Warlock Glaive: Edge of Intent – Deploy a healing turret. Hunter Glaive: Edge of Concurrence – Tracking chain lightning.



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Map, Raid, and Game Mode

With every new expansion comes a new map in the form of a new planet or area. With The Witch Queen, we will be receiving Savathûn’s Throne World which is a Hive god-created universe where the god cannot die from natural causes. But it definitely can die from bullets.

Savathûn’s Throne World is a huge new location that will feature overgrown swamps, the grand palace, and a Pyramid ship from the Darkness’ Black Fleet, all of which will hold numerous secrets to discover. Of course, there will be a campaign associated with this new map that can be played on Legendary difficulty.

There is also a new Raid coming on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST. While not much is known other than when it will go live, the Raid will take place on the Pyramid ship and it will be a blast.

Lastly, there is a new game mode called Conflict Eternal, which will be similar to Override and Astral Alignment. Not much has been revealed about this yet, but it is a six-player offensive assault to storm the grand palace.

As more information comes out about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, we will keep you updated. To stay in the known, be sure to frequently check back in at our Attack of the Fanboy Destiny 2 Guides.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be available on February 22, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.