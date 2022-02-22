Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: The Arrival Quest Guide

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is officially here. And, in traditional Destiny fashion, you’ll be launched right into the first mission of the new campaign. This is quite a big quest, so let’s get right to it. Here is your quest guide for The Arrival in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Arrival – Starting the Cannon

The Arrival will start you off on Mars, which is where the Cabal are setting up a cannon to fire at Savathun’s appeared ship. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow in order to get to Savathun’s ship:

Head towards Savathun’s ship. Fight the Cabal and use the flaming launcher to get close to the Cabal cannon. Get to the Control Room and start the download. To progress the download, stay in the circle while fighting the Cabal. Go outside and head towards the platforms. You will need to kill two elite Cabal and use the item they drop to prepare the cannon. Go left back inside. Here, you need to kill two more elite Cabal and use the item they drop to start the cannon generators. Travel past the door and down the hatch. Be careful of fall damage. To pass the pistons, jump to the platform on the right and then jump to the platform on the left. From there, jump down the hatch. Place the banner to get full ammo and recovered abilities. You won’t be able to respawn in the next part, so be careful. Kill the two Cabal engineers that carry the Lift Codes. Start the lift and grab your treasure. Go up the lift, break down the door, start the cannon, and enter the cannon to board Savathun’s ship.

Destiny 2 The Arrival – Navigating Savathun’s Ship

Now that you are aboard Savathun’s ship, you need to find Savathun. Here are the steps to follow when navigating Savathun’s ship in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s The Arrival quest:

Travel deeper into the ship. Use your ghost for the next place to go. Once you are in the big room, kill five Tribute Bearers in three waves to progress through the locked green door. If you are playing on Legendary, watch out for the fire from killing Acolytes. Collect your chests and continue further into the ship. Jump off the bridge towards the Hive Knights. Jump up the platforms on the left side and climb to make it into the gated room. Approach the statue and collect the Fragment. Kill the Hive and travel up and out of the ship by following the stairs. Follow the path on the outside of the ship to the next ship entrance.

Destiny 2 The Arrival – Fighting Savathun

Upon re-entering Savathun’s ship and traveling further into it, you’ll see your first sighting of Savathun. Unfortunately, she gets away into a portal and in her place is your first fight with a Lightbearer Knight who acts a lot like a Void Titan. Here are the steps to follow in order to complete The Arrival quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen:

Fight the Lightbearer Knight. To kill it, go up to its ghost and press R3. Activate the banner and prepare for a fight. Kill three Tribute Bearers in three separate waves in order to activate the portal. Grab your treasure and go through the portal. After traveling a bit, you’ll face Savathun for the first time. Save your Super ability for Savathun herself when she appears after a few waves of Hive. Go to collect your treasure and find out the truth.

And that will do it for The Arrival quest in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. For more, check out our other Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guides.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2022