Update 2.04 for Destiny 2 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update addresses a few issues with the new content added in Beyond Light and tweaks several aspects of Stasis. The new Stasis abilities were causing an uproar in the Crucible, so Bungie has made appropriate changes to make them feel a bit more balanced. Witherhoard and Exodus Crash have also been re-enabled and should be accessible like normal. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.04.

Destiny 2 Update 2.04 Patch Notes

Combat

Weapons Fixed an issue where the Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle was getting more ammo than intended from ammo bricks. Fixed an issue where the Witherhoard damage debuff wasn’t being removed properly. Witherhoard has now been re-enabled.

Abilities Stasis Fixed exploits with the Warlock Shadebinder Super. Stasis breakout damage reduced (110->90hp). Adjusted the curve that reduces breakout damage using Resilience. Increased the damage reduction effect Resilience has so that higher tiers of Resilience are more valuable. Caps out at 90 Resilience. Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) projectile speed reduced by 20%. Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) range reduced (was 28m now 16m). Winter’s Wrath (Stasis Warlock Super) duration reduced (was 30s now 24s). Winter’s Wrath light attack (Stasis Warlock Super) cost reduced (was 5% per burst, now 4.5% per burst). Cold Snap seeker speed reduced by 23%. Against Guardians: Cold Snap freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s). Ice Flare Bolts freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s). Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s). Winter’s Wrath heavy attack (Stasis Warlock Super) no longer affects players who are not encased.



Gameplay and Investment

Rewards Fixed an issue where Pinnacle rewards were not dropping at the correct Power. Fixed an issue where several repeatable bounties were providing more XP than intended.

Activities Fixed an issue on Exodus Crash where the Spider Tank wasn’t spawning. Exodus Crash has been re-enabled.

General Fixed an issue that was causing ARUGULA errors. Fixed an issue where Fragment pursuits were purchasable with a full inventory.



Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is currently playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, but the next-gen version of Destiny 2 will not be released until December 8. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Bungie site.