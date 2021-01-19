Update 2.09 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update includes some minor ability tweaks and weapon bug fixes. Issues with certain activities like strikes, raids, and dungeons have been addressed as well. Finally, this patch brings some minor performance improvements on PC and fixes a bug with clan rosters on PS5. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.09.

Destiny 2 Update 2.09 Patch Notes

COMBAT

ABILITIES Fixed an issue where Code of the Siegebreaker path and Phoenix Cradle Exotic can create invisible Sunspots from Stasis crystals. Fixed an issue where Flawless Execution had a delayed trigger. Shatterdive Now has damage falloff vs. unfrozen targets. Max range damage reduced from 50 to 5. Damage reduction during ability reduced from 50% to 25%. Whisper of Fissures Reduced max/min damage vs. non-Super players from 42-22 to 30-4. Reduced max/min damage vs. super players from 42-22 to 16-2. Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 10m to 9m.



WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Dragonfly could roll on the Cold Front Submachine Gun. It will be replaced with Swashbuckler.

Fixed an issue where the Unrelenting perk was not triggering health regeneration.

Fixed an issue where damage from the Deafening Whisper Grenade Launcher could not trigger the Abyssal Extractors perk on the Nezarec’s Sin Exotic helmet.

Fixed an issue where Cloudstrike hits on the Divinity cage counted as two precision hits.

Fixed an issue where the Binary System ornament for Symmetry did not have enemy highlighting.

Fixed a bug where MIDA Multi-Tool’s catalyst wasn’t dropping.

ACTIVITIES

Fixed Hive bosses, Ananh, Brood Queen, and Xillox not counting as Hive boss kills in bounties. Fixed an issue that prevented some quest items from dropping in the Moon freeroam activity.

This prevented completion of several “Essence” quests, such as Essence of Rage, Essence of Insanity, and Essence of Servitude.

Fixed an issue where the Champions Reward banner (Platinum, Gold, etc.) for Legend and Master Lost Sectors until was only showing up once a player returned to orbit.

Fixed an issue where some players could not progress through New Light if they lose Zavala’s Gift.

STRIKES Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t respawn if they died during the boss fight of the Inverted Spire strike. Fixed an issue where a fireteam could encounter other fireteams in Sorrow’s Harbor and be unable to complete the Scarlet Keep strike. Fixed an issue where players were not being notified that Grandmaster Nightfall was available. Fixed an issue where Grandmaster Nightfall timer was set to 30 minutes.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS Fixed a bug where Garden of Salvation flawless completions would fail to award the Inherent Perfection Triumph. Fixed an issue in the Garden of Salvation raid where players could backtrack from the boss checkpoint to complete the first encounter again for rewards. Fixed a bug where Taken Psions would replicate too rapidly in some Prophecy dungeon encounters. Fixed an issue in Deep Stone Crypt raid where players could deal damage to Atraks-1 at an unintended time. Fixed an issue where players could exit the environment in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Fixed an issue where players could have “Shelter From the Storm” permanently applied in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Fixed various issues affecting the Guided Games version of Deep Stone Crypt. Fixed a bug in Deep Stone Crypt where players were stuck in suppressed state after crash. Improved health bar rubber-banding behavior in the Dûl Incaru boss encounter in the Shattered Throne dungeon.

GAMBIT Removed “Might of the Traveler” Gambit weekly bounty. Fixed an issue causing high value targets to drop more motes than intended.



CRUCIBLE Fixed areas where players could exit the environment in the following Crucible maps: Exodus Blue Widow’s Court Twilight Gap Cauldron Fixed an issue where Rumble matches were not entering overtime.



REWARDS

Added missing lore tab for the Starfarer 7M Dawning ship.

Fixed an issue where some quests provided by Eris used “challenge” iconography but didn’t grant Powerful rewards. Iconography changed to normal quest branding.

Fixed an issue which was causing the Season of the Hunt Lure to output lower than expected armor stats from the “Coup de Grace” Celebrant Hunt. Armor now has a much greater chance to be rewarded with a high-stat roll.

Fixed an issue where powerful rewards from the Season of the Hunt mission “Coup de Grace” were not correctly gated weekly, per class.

GENERAL

Optimized Lighting on PC GPUs to help increase performance.

Fixed an issue where clan rosters were not loading correctly on PlayStation 5.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.