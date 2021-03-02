Update 2.13 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at 291 MB on PlayStation5, 820 MB on Xbox, and 180 MB on PC. This patch contains minor fixes for Battlegrounds, Presage, and other various activities throughout the game. Also, while Season of the Chosen is currently underway, The Witch Queen expansion has recently been delayed to 2022. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.13.

Destiny 2 Update 2.13 Patch Notes

Activities

Battlegrounds Fixed an issue where beneficial modifiers were not functioning in Battlegrounds activities. Fixed an issue where some Colossus combatants would become lost on the battlefield. Fixed an issue where some combatant names were mistranslated in Korean.

Presage Fixed an issue where players would be respawned in unfavorable areas leading to numerous deaths. Fixed an issue where players could launch their first Presage activity without it’s associated quest. When players attempt to launch the mission without the quest, there will not be error text explaining why. We plan to fix this issue in a future update. Additionally, players may still launch their first Master activity without the Catalyst quest. We plan to fix this issue in a future update.



Gameplay and Investment

Abilities Penumbral Blast detonation damage increased to 80 base damage, reverting previous changes.

Armor Fixed an issue where players who didn’t own the Mindvault ornament would see it in the ornament bucket of the Insurmountable Skullfort, citing “Requires Mod Item” error ribbons.

Weapons Fixed an issue where No Time to Explain’s ornament couldn’t be selected or equipped on alternate platforms.

Bounties and Pursuits Renamed the Cosmodrome Battlegrounds Activity to “Battlegrounds: Foothold” Updated the War Table Weekly Challenge name to “Honor and Glory” Fixed an issue where Presage was not granting Pinnacle rewards. Fixed an issue where players could not reset their Valor rank when reaching Rank 4. Fixed an issue where “The Good Company” gilded triumph would sometimes not progress when a Guardian had died. Fixed an issue where the Ticuu’s Divination catalyst quest would not progress with explosion kills from the weapon. Fixed an issue where Chosen Destruction and Chosen Strength Focused Umbral Engram Lenses were not unlocking appropriately. Fixed an issue where “The Lightbringer Triumph did not complete for players after they had found all weekly Feathers for the “Bird of Prey” quest. Fixed an issue where the “Birds of a Feather” triumph was not completing appropriately.

General Fixed an issue where the Season of the Chosen Director Dialogue was using incorrect artwork



