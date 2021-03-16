Update 2.14 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 866 MB on PlayStation 4. The update size will vary from platform to platform, but all systems can expect a similar install size. Recently, Destiny 2 players discovered a way to bring 12 players into certain activities like raids. While it was a fun time for everyone involved, Bungie has sadly patched this exploit. There are other minor fixes in this update as well, but that’s one of the biggest changes in this patch. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 2.14

Destiny 2 Update 2.14 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue in Trials of Osiris where the I Am Invincible medal was appearing for all players when one player earned it. The medal wasn’t actually awarded to the players who didn’t earn it, they just incorrectly got the UI popup as if it had been.

Fixed an issue where restricted players were incorrectly unable to access Crucible and Gambit private matches.

Fixed an issue where there was no audio cue playing when an enemy player was revived in a Trials match.

COSMODROME

Fixed an issue on Exodus Garden 2A where players could skip the first barrier by going out of environment.

DREAMING CITY

Fixed an issue where region chest icons would remain on the map after finding the chest.

BATTLEGROUND: FOOTHOLD

Fixed a dropship issue that was causing some poor performance. This should slightly improve performance during the boss encounter when the dropships arrive.



BATTLEGROUND: BEHEMOTH

Made key item names more consistent during the activity.

Fixed an issue where the closing dialog would run longer than the ending timer of the activity.

GENERAL BATTLEGROUNDS FIXES

Player positioning is locked during Tribute Chest slam animations. Should reduce the likelihood of killing teammates while opening Chests.

Fixed an issue where volatile cells would noticeably clip into the players arm.

STRIKES

Fallen S.A.B.E.R.: Fixed an issue where the strike Boss would not spawn until all players were alive and present. Improved objective waypoint behavior. Fixed some grammatical errors in player-directive text. Fixed an issue where Zavala’s dialog in the first area could play multiple times. Fixed a bug where a Fallen energy shield could be seen sticking out of a wall.

Devil’s Lair: Sepiks Prime now has a Boss health bar. Fixed some floating environment objects. Fixed an issue where some monster spawn points looked like accessible doorways to players. Fixed an issue where an Overload Captain could spawn with the wrong name. Fixed an issue where the Fallen Walker and Fallen Brigs could respawn after they were defeated. Fixed an issue where physics was missing from a wall early in the strike, allowing players to get lost out of environment.



LAST WISH

Fixed a bug where players that died after slamming the Heart could repeatedly spawn outside of the area and die.

Fixed an issue where Creeping Darkness wouldn’t kill players.

GARDEN OF SALVATION

Fixed an issue where Tether Hubs could accept tethers when shielded.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

FRAGMENTS

Updated description strings for Whisper of Torment and Whisper Fractures fragments.

Replaced “combatants” with “targets” to clarify that these fragments are applicable in both PvE and PvP activities.



ARMOR

Fixed an issue with the Linear Actuators perk for Dunemarchers was not triggering properly.

The perk now behaves as expected, triggering on each/subsequent melee strike after an appropriate amount of sprint time.

Font of Might no longer displays a generic “Damage Boost” string when its benefit is active.

Fixed a bug where Mantle of Battle Harmony and Omnioculus were not displaying their flavor text.

Omioculus also no longer grants melee energy when making only yourself invisible under some circumstances.

Cuirass of the Falling Star no longer grants an Overshield when used with Supers other than Thundercrash.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where flavor text wasn’t appearing for several Seasonal weapons.

Added rumble to the end of the reload for Dead Man’s Tale.

Adjusted Riskrunner perk VFX that were causing epileptic issues.

Reduced Arbalest’s aim assist, making it harder to hit headshots in Crucible.

Set the Frenzy and Cranial Spike perks to use the correct buff icons.

Fixed the missing kill feed icon on Ticuu’s Divination.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

On the Offensive New Light Quest: Fixed an issue where the text in step 2 of 4 still referenced weekly bounties. Rebalanced step 2 so that daily bounties grant the most efficient progress.

Battlegrounds: Players will now be refunded Cabal Gold when swapping Challenger Medallions.



TRIUMPHS

Fixed an issue where completing the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge quickly wouldn’t grant the Triumph for completing it quickly.

Fixed an issue where completing the Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge wouldn’t grant the Triumph for completion.

Fixed an issue where completing the Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge wouldn’t grant the Triumph for completion.

Fixed an issue where Paradii, the Vigilant and Bakken, the Relentless could fail to spawn in the Blind Well area, blocking completion of the Double Trouble Triumph.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Added quick launch Activity Cards for PlayStation 5.

Fixed and issue where some users were missing friends or clan members in their roster on PlayStation 5.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where players would see incorrect spaceflight transitions when launching certain maps during Iron Banner or Trials of Osiris.

Fixed an issue where players with their Ghost out while scanning an object will instead summon their Sparrow.

Fixed an issue where players were able to cram 12 people into activity that clearly couldn’t handle the might of that many Guardians.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Bungie site.