Destiny 2 Wastelander M5 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

A good shotgun is always wanted in Destiny 2 and a non-exotic one is even better. The Chaperone has reigned as one of the best PvP shotguns in the game for its quick-to-equip time and devastating slugs and finally we have an alternative option to it with the Wastelander M5. If you want a solid shotgun to pair with your Hero’s Burden for PvP or PvE in Destiny 2 look no further than the Wasterlander M5. Before we go over the god-roll perks to pick up, let’s go over the basic stats of the shotgun:

Impact: 65

65 Range: 44

44 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 66

66 Reload Speed: 59



59 Rounds Per Minute: 80



80 Magazine: 6

Wastelander M5 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

For PvE, you have a few options to choose from in each perk collum. For the first perk collum, you will want to pick up either Subsistence or Lead From Gold. Having Lead From Gold can keep your ammo on the shotgun topped up without the need to run a shotgun ammo finder mod since every power brick you pick up will give some ammo to the shotgun. Subsistence will allow you to keep on firing without the need to reload as every kill you get will put some ammo from reserve back into the magazine.

For the second collum, you will want to pick up One-Two Punch or Trench Barrel. Both of these perks work around your melee by giving you increased stats for meleeing then shooting or increased melee damage after you fire. Trench Barrel gives you increased damage, handling and reload speed for five seconds after you melee an enemy. While One-Two Punch gives you increased melee damage if you manage to hit every pellet from a shot.

For your muzzle, you will want either Full Choke to help hit all the pellets and proc One-Two Punch. You could also pick up Corkscrew Rifling to provide an all-around boost to stability, range and handling. For the magazine perks, you will want to pick either Tactical Mag for an extra shot, more reload speed and extra stability or you could pick up Assult Mag for a higher rate of fire and more stability.

Wastelander M5 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

If you want a pellet Chaperone for PvP then a Wastelander M5 is exactly what you need. For the first collum of perks, you will want to pick up either Perpetual Motion or Slideshot. Perpetual Motion provides extra stability, handling and reload speed as long as you stay in motion. While Slideshot gives you a partial reload, extra range and extra stability when you slide.

For the second perk collum, you will want to pick up Killing Wind or Opening Shot. Both of these perks serve a different purpose in PvP so you will want to pick based on which situation you find yourself in more. Killing Wind gives you extra mobility, weapon range and handling after you get a kill to help you get a follow-up kill or at least get a second enemy off of you so you can reset. While opening shot gives you extra accuracy and range on the first shot of your shotgun which is useful for making all of the pellets count at the start of a fight and setting up someone to be melee killed after you hit them.

For the muzzle slot, you will want to get Smallbore for the extra range and stability or Barrel Shroud for extra stability and handling. For your magazine, you will want either Light Mag for increased reload speed and range or Accurized Rounds for a larger boost to range. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.