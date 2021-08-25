Destiny 2 Weekly Challenges Guide (August 24-31, 2021)

A new reset in Destiny 2 means a new set of weekly challenges for you to grind. Whether you want extra experience points to help progress the new Season of the Lost season pass or some bright dust to buy that shiny new ornament, these weekly challenges will help you out. Due to this being the first week of Season 15, the weekly challenges aren’t too hard or grind-inducing, so you should have no problem knocking them all out! Here is every weekly challenge and how to complete them from the week of August 24th-31st.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Week 1 Challenges

Wayfinder’s Voyage I Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress. Complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I Kill 75 Taken

Umbral Wayfinder I Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity. Open 3 Wayfinders Troves Focus 3 Umbral Engrams

Ascendant Ballast I Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm. Gather 20 Patrol Ascedent Anchors Gather 10 Shattered Realm Ascendent Anchors

Ley Line Rumors Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm. Discover 3 Trivial Mysteries Align 6 Beacons

Momentum Crash Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage. Kill 75 Guardians

Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Complete 15 Gambit Matches

Challenger’s Aspiration Complete weekly playlist challenges. Complete 3 weekly playlist challenges

EDZ Patrol In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Complete 18 bounties, patrols, public events, or Lost Sectors on the EDZ.

Mid-Range Calibration Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the EDZ. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Get 200 kills with any of the above weapon archetypes in the EDZ

Scorn Pest Control Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. Kill 200 Scorn



Those are all the weekly challenges for August 24th-31st. While these ones seem pretty easy, challenges tend to ramp up in difficulty as the season progresses, so be sure to check back every week at Attack of the Fanboy for weekly challenge guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.