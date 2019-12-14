Destiny 2 – Where’s Xur? – December 13-17

It’s the weekend, and that means our favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back with some more exotics. Alongside the typical Exotic Engram, Xur is selling the Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle, Young Ahamkara’s Spine Hunter gauntlets, Hallowfire Heart Titan chest armor, and Wings of Sacred Dawn chest armor for all you Warlocks out there.

Where is Xur Located This Week?

This week, Xur can be found on Nessus. He’s in his typical spot on the barge in Watcher’s Grave.

If you don’t know how to get there, land at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Head north just a little bit and you’ll see a giant floating barge. It’s pretty hard to miss. Hop up there and you can find Xur hanging out in the back by all of the chests. Xur will remain in that spot until the reset on Tuesday, so you’ll have a few days to visit and browse his wares.

What is Selling This Week?

Here are all the weapons and armor Xur brought with him this weekend as well as the associated Legendary Shard prices:

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Prometheus Lens (Trace Rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara’s Spine (Hunter gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart (Titan chest armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

Wings of Sacred Dawn (Warlock chest armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

All of Xur’s items are Exotics from Year One, so longtime players probably won’t be too excited with this week’s stock. However, the new Season of Dawn update made some tweaks to Exotic Engrams, so now every Exotic Engram you pick up will act as an Isochronal Engram, meaning it’ll only give you an Exotic you don’t have. This goes for the ones you can buy from Xur, too, so you have a shot at getting one of the brand-new Season of Dawn Exotics every week. If you’ve already amassed a collection of Exotic weapons and armor from playing hundreds of hours of Destiny 2, then your odds of getting a relatively recent Exotic are pretty good.

- This article was updated on:December 14th, 2019