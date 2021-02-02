Wondering how to turn off trigger effects and vibration in Destruction AllStars? The game is a showpiece for the DualSense controller’s features, but not everyone likes the fancy bells and whistles. The triggers on your controller will get harder to pull as your car takes more and more damage, and you will feel bumps and obstacles in the arena thanks to the controllers haptic feedback. There’s no way to change them in the game’s settings, but you can disable them system-wide if you really want them off. Here’s how to disable trigger effects and vibration in Destruction AllStars.

How to Disable Trigger Effects and Vibration in Destruction AllStars

To disable trigger effects and vibration in Destruction AllStars, you have to go to your system settings. There is no way to turn it off within the game. Go to your PS5 system settings and then scroll down to Accessories. From there, select Controllers. On this screen, you will be able to adjust the Vibration Intensity and Trigger Effect Intensity to your liking. You can turn them off entirely, or you can weaken them if you still want them enabled but find the effect to be too strong while playing.

To recap, here’s how to disable trigger effects and vibration in Destruction AllStars.

Go to your PS5 system settings. Navigate to Accessories>Controllers. Change Vibration Intensity to Off. Change Trigger Effect Intensity to Off.

The fancy DualSense controller effects add a lot to Destruction AllStars, but it’s understandable if you want to turn them off. The haptic feedback activates all the time, and the effect can get tiring for your hands during long play sessions. The trigger effects can also make driving much more difficult, so competitive players will want to turn them off so they can play without any hinderances.

Because you have to disable them at the system level, make sure you turn them back on once you’re done playing Destruction AllStars. If you don’t like them at all, you can leave them off, but they do so many cool things in other PS5 games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The choice is yours, but don’t forget to re-enable the effects in the system settings if you want them back.

