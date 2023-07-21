Diablo 4 Malignant Invokers Explained: Brutal, Devious, and Vicious Crafting and Rewards

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 season of the Malignant adds a new item called Malignant Hearts and Malignant Invokers. Each is very powerful and can create game-breaking builds for every class in the game. They are complicated to understand, so we have you covered in an explanation. Here is everything you need to know regarding Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 season 1, including types of Invokers and Malignant Hearts.

What Are Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4 season 1 has four different types of Malignant Invokers and Hearts. They are as follows: Brutal, Devious, Vicious, and Wrathful. Each type specializes in specific stats, such as offensive or defense.

Malignant Invokers are used by reaching the end of a Malignant Tunnel and interacting with the Malignant Outgrowth. An enemy will spawn once you use the Malignant Invoker on the Outgrowth, and defeating the enemy will cause a Malignant Heart to drop, which you can now pick up and equip into a slot.

The type of Malignant Heart that the enemy drops depends on the kind of Malignant Invoker you used on the Outgrowth. For example, if you used a Vicious Malignant Invoker on the Outgrowth, the enemy will drop a Vicious Malignant Heart.

All Types of Malignant Invokers

There are four Malignant Invokers that correspond with a specific colored Malignant Heart. Each Malignant Heart must be inserted into a slot with the same color, except for Wrathful, which can be inserted into any slot. Below you’ll find each Malignant Invoker, the corresponding color, and the Malignant Heart they can create at the Outgrowth.

Brutal Malignant Invoker (Blue) – Invokes a powerful, Brutal Malignant foe from the Indigo Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. The enemy drops a Brutal Malignant Heart that focuses on defensive effects.

– Invokes a powerful, Brutal Malignant foe from the Indigo Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. The enemy drops a Brutal Malignant Heart that focuses on defensive effects. Devious Malignant Invoker (Purple) – Invokes a powerful Devious Malignant foe from the amaranth Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. Enemy drops a Devious Malignant Heart that focuses on Utility effects.

– Invokes a powerful Devious Malignant foe from the amaranth Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. Enemy drops a Devious Malignant Heart that focuses on Utility effects. Vicious Malignant Invoker (Red) – Invokes a powerful Vicious Malignant foe from the Xanthous Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. The enemy drops a Malignant Heart that focuses on offensive effects.

– Invokes a powerful Vicious Malignant foe from the Xanthous Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. The enemy drops a Malignant Heart that focuses on offensive effects. Wrathful Malignant Invoker (Any color) – Invokes a powerful Wrathful Malignant foe from the most powerful Malignant Pustules found within Tunnels. Enemy drops a Malignant Heart that focuses on very powerful effects.

How to Craft Malignant Invokers

If you have the correct materials, Malignant Invokers can be crafted at Cormond’s Workbench. To get the materials for Malignant Invokers, you must take any Malignant Hearts you don’t want and bring them to Cormond’s Workbench. Malignant Hearts are dropped by Malignant enemies found across the world of Sanctuary and you can then salvage these hearts for the necessary materials to craft Malignant Invokers.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023