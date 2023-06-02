Diablo 4 Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Diablo IV With Friends

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has a vast amount of content to work through and sometimes you will want to play through the game with friends. Knowing how to quickly bring others into your game will be a blessing to get back to the action sooner. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to play Diablo 4 with friends.

How to Play Diablo 4 Online Multiplayer With Others

In order to play Diablo 4 online you can do so by opening up the “Social” menu. You can start to reach this by pressing “Esc” on PC, or the “Options”/”Start” button on PlayStation and Xbox respectively. Navigate to the social menu and press “Add a Friend”. You can search for your friend’s Battle.net tag to add them. If you already have them added then all you have to do is select your friend and press “Invite to Party”.

After that, your friend can join via the invite. However, if like us you want to frequently join one of your friends instead of waiting on their invite response, you can just select them in the social menu and press “Quick Join” — no need to wait around any longer to get back to demon slaying. Whatever method you decide to choose, you will be playing online with whoever you want in no time.

Does Diablo 4 Have Local Split-Screen/Co-Op?

Yes, Diablo 4 has local play functionality for consoles but there is no split-screen support for PC at all. This means that if you want to play with friends in person you will have to ensure you have a console copy of Diablo 4. When you have this, you can play locally by simply booting up another controller and pressing the start (Xbox) or the Options button (PlayStation) on the main menu then logging in.

It is highly unlikely that local play support will be added to PC so we recommend keeping this in mind for when you buy Diablo 4. Nonetheless, the online multiplayer support also lets you spend time with friends just as easily. Now that you know how to play with others, it’s time to get back to the world of Sanctuary and wreak havoc on the demons in multiplayer.

