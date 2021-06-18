Disgaea RPG New Promo Codes (June 2021)

With the English Global release of Disgaea RPG, a new batch of promo codes is now widely available for new players to claim within the game. While only a single code was first revealed through their official Facebook page, we have now a whole list of them, providing you a hefty amount of goodies and crystals to use in-game. Below, we list down all of them that are currently active, with only two codes seemingly being expired.

Full Promo Codes list for Disgaea RPG (June 2021)

Here is the full list with all Promo Codes currently released in the game:

tCv5SAAskW – 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons

– 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons 5uf6dyc6gh – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

– 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon nfefnysyy5 – 150x Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon

– 150x Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon Yn2TndJ67T – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

– 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon W3krwYuV5k – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon

– 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon vACU7QaT73 – 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4)

– 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4) 5EJsQKgW7K – 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys

– 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys XNv2nDstwp – 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso

– 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso F7WtNXK65H – 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Keys, 25x Prism Hide

Expired Disgaea RPG Codes

nuWJYU26xH – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards RR5nGuVaFi – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards gYKa4jrEqf – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards e7Ef24eVfC – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards K7uU7d6zkQ – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards h3WQ5FT9Kw – Claim the serial code to earn rewards

– Claim the serial code to earn rewards pE3q2Hrden – Seemingly Expired

– Seemingly Expired CKWwiEVtX9 – Seemingly Expired

How to claim Promo Codes in Disgaea RPG

Click on MENU.

Select Other.

Choose Serial Code.

Type in the Serial Code.

Claim the earned goodies from your mailbox.

Enjoy.

Disgaea RPG is available now on Android and iOS. For anything else related to the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 18th, 2021