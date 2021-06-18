Disgaea RPG New Promo Codes (June 2021)

With the English Global release of Disgaea RPG, a new batch of promo codes is now widely available for new players to claim within the game. While only a single code was first revealed through their official Facebook page, we have now a whole list of them, providing you a hefty amount of goodies and crystals to use in-game. Below, we list down all of them that are currently active, with only two codes seemingly being expired.
Full Promo Codes list for Disgaea RPG (June 2021)
Here is the full list with all Promo Codes currently released in the game:
- tCv5SAAskW – 150 Nether Quartz, 50,000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupons
- 5uf6dyc6gh – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon
- nfefnysyy5 – 150x Nether Quartz, 50000HL and 5x DG Skip Coupon
- Yn2TndJ67T – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon
- W3krwYuV5k – 150 Nether Quartz, 50000HL, and 5 DG Skip Coupon
- vACU7QaT73 – 15x Prism Hides, 1x 3 Star or above Summon Ticket, 5x Gate Keys, 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv3), 10x Shining Reinc. Gem (Lv4)
- 5EJsQKgW7K – 100x Nether Quartz, 5x AP Potions, 10x DG Skip Coupons, 5x Gate keys
- XNv2nDstwp – 100x Nether Quartz, 1x Crab Miso
- F7WtNXK65H – 200x Nether Quartz, 3x Gate Keys, 25x Prism Hide
Expired Disgaea RPG Codes
- nuWJYU26xH – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- RR5nGuVaFi – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- gYKa4jrEqf – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- e7Ef24eVfC – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- K7uU7d6zkQ – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- h3WQ5FT9Kw – Claim the serial code to earn rewards
- pE3q2Hrden – Seemingly Expired
- CKWwiEVtX9 – Seemingly Expired
How to claim Promo Codes in Disgaea RPG
- Click on MENU.
- Select Other.
- Choose Serial Code.
- Type in the Serial Code.
- Claim the earned goodies from your mailbox.
- Enjoy.
Disgaea RPG is available now on Android and iOS. For anything else related to the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.
- This article was updated on:June 18th, 2021