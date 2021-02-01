The Division 2: Resident Evil Apparel Event – How to Earn All Outfits

The Division 2 Codename: Nightmare apparel event has begun, bringing with it several iconic Resident Evil outfits to Ubisoft’s online third-person shooter. In regards to the cosmetic rewards to be acquired, Ubisoft and Capcom have pulled from Resident Evil’s critically-acclaimed early years.

Before we dive into how players will be unlocking each outfit piece by piece, let’s first review what’s on offer. The gallery below shows off cosmetics associated with Leon Kennedy (RPD), Chris Redfield (S.T.A.R.S.), HUNK, Rebecca Chambers (S.T.A.R.S.), and Jill Valentine (S.T.A.R.S.).

Each one of these outfits, with the exception of Leon Kennedy, is obtained through one of two methods: increasing the agent’s SHD level or using the Premium Credits real-money currency. The former requires leveling SHD four times to earn a single Resident Evil Event Key. Keep in mind that unlike standard apparel caches, these will not produce repeats. Players are guaranteed an item not currently owned each time an event key is redeemed.

Circling back to Leon, his outfit falls outside of the aforementioned methods. Fortunately, we have the details on the unlock prerequisites for his outfit here.

Resident Evil Event Keys can be earned up until February 15th, with the entire event closing out on February 22nd.