Do Side Quests Disappear in Hogwarts Legacy? – Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is a massive RPG, filled with different side quests that you can tackle in addition to the main story and your classes. As you progress through the main story of Hogwarts Legacy, more areas and quests will become available to you, but the question is if you can lock yourself out of some of the side content by progressing too quickly. Here’s how side quests function in Hogwarts Legacy and if any can be missed.

Some Hogwarts Legacy Quests Disappear, But Aren’t Missable

The answer might sound a bit confusing, but some Hogwarts Legacy quests can disappear as you advance through the game, but none of the side quests are missable. The reason this sounds a little strange is that after completing certain milestone main quests, the season will change, moving from summer to fall to winter, and eventually to spring. Whenever a season changes, there are some side quests that become “missed” and will no longer be available, at least for the moment.

Once you complete the main story, you are thrown back into Hogwarts Legacy in the spring time, at which point any side quests that became unavailable due to time progressing become available again. To be clear, you should compete these quests after completing the main story but before tackling the “House Cup” quest. That quest is marked as main story, but it ends the school year and rolls credits. You can hop back to a previous save after completing this as well.

There is nothing else in the game that restricts your ability to complete side quests, so don’t worry about moving through the main story without completing every quest you have available to you at the time.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023