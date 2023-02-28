All Broom Vendors Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy lets you experience what life would be like as a student at the famous wizarding school, including classes, adventure, and flying on brooms. Once you take your first broom flying class, you unlock the ability to purchase brooms from various vendors found around the open world. While each broom only changes the cosmetic appearance of your broom, there is an in-game collection tied to collecting all of the brooms.

Where to Purchase All Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of 13 brooms, nine of which can be purchased from vendors. The other four brooms can be obtained from challenges, specifically for flying into and popping large balloons that can be found around the open world. As for the nine brooms sold from vendors, they can be found split between five different vendors, totaling for 18,500 Galleons.

Spintwitches Sporting Needs

The first vendor is the broom store, Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade, which sells five of the brooms available in the game. Here you can purchase the Ember Dash, Hogwarts House, Moon Trimmer, Wind Wisp, and Yew Weaver broom. Each of these brooms runs for 600 coins.

Aeromancer Broom

The Aeromancer Broom can be purchased from Rohan Prakash on the border between the Poidsear Coast and Marunweem Lake, in the southwestern part of the world map. Prakash can be found to the south of a bridge where the Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame is located. The Aeromancer Broom costs 3,00 coins.

Family Antique Broom

The Family Antique Broom can be purchased from Priya Treadwell, who can be found on the southern cliffside in the Feldcroft Region, in the southeastern part of the open-world. Treadwell sells the Family Antique Broom for 2,500 coins.

Silver Arrow Broom

The Silver Arrow Broom can be purchased from Arn, who can be found in the Hogwarts Valley, near the river. He is set up just southwest of the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. It’s important to note that Arn only appears here if you complete the side quest Carted Away, where you help him get back his stolen goods. The Silver Arrow Broom can be purchased for 5,000 coins.

Sky Scythe Broom

The final vendor broom, the Sky Scythe Broom, can be purchased from Leopold Babcocke, who can be found in the Hogsmeade Valley. Specifically, he can be found to the northeast from Hogsmeade and just south of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame. The Sky Scythe can be purchased for 5,000 coins.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023