How to Unlock All Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has 13 brooms to be found throughout the Wizarding World. And while they are purely for appearances, there is no better feeling than flying around the map on the best broom that fits your personality and looks. These brooms are tough to come by, though and can take a lot of navigation and searching. The good news is that players can purchase most of these brooms from stores, so it is best practice to save as much Galleon as possible if you want to secure each. This guide will walk you through the exact location of each shop to buy each broom and explain the ones that can be unlocked through challenges.

All Broom Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Below we have split brooms into three categories, ones you can purchase from Spintwiches Sporting Needs Hogsmeade, those you can buy elsewhere on the map, and ones you need to unlock through challenges.

Spintwiches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade

Ember Dash Broom – 600 Galleons

Hogwarts House Broom – 600 Galleons

Moon Trimmer Broom – 600 Galleons

Wind Wisp Broom – 600 Galleons

Yew Weaver Broom – 600 Galleons

Aeromancer Broom

You can buy the Aeromancer Broom from Rohan Prakash in Poidsear Coast for 3,000 Galleons.

Family Antique Broom

You can buy the Family Antique Broom from Priya Treadwell in the Feldcroft region for 2,500 Galleons.

Silver Arrow Broom

You can buy the Silver Arrow Broom from Arn in Hogwarts Valley after completing the “Carted Away” side quest. The broom costs 5,000 Galleons.

Sky Scythe Broom

You can buy the Sky Scythe Broom from Leopold Babcoke in Hogsmeade Valley for 5,000 Galleons.

Challenges

Night Dancer Broom – Pop 2 sets of balloons.

Lickety Swift Broom – Pop 5 sets of balloons.

Wild Fire Broom – Pop 10 sets of balloons.

Bright Spark Broom – Pop 15 sets of balloons.

Once you unlock all of your brooms, you can switch them out by going to the gear section of the main menu. Here, you can select the broom logo in the right corner. Enjoy flying around Hogwarts in style!

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023