During your travels through the Lower Hogsfield area in Hogwarts Legacy. you will very likely meet Arn and trigger the Carted Away Side Quest, which will task you with freeing his carts from a Ranrok’s Loyalists camp. But how can you defeat the goblins guarding Arn’s cart? Now, in order to help you make sure the loyalists pay for what they did, here’s how to defeat the goblins during the Carted Away Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Carted Away Side Quest Guide: How to Defeat the Goblins

Before we start, we recommend players to only go for the quest after learning the Incendio spell, as it will be able to break the red shield wielded by the goblins. Having at least 5 Wiggenweld Potions and a lot of free storage space is also a must. You can check out how to brew the potion in our How to Craft Potions in Hogwarts Legacy guide.

With that said, once you reach the camp, although the number of enemies will be high, we advise you to not jump into the fray and instead focus on staying out of the range of the crossbow wielders, who will be located in vantage positions. It is also vital to stay mobile while using both ancient magic and throwables to quickly defeat enemies. In order to create distance between you and the enemies, we also advise you to lock them behind objects or the environment, which will keep you safe and open them to combos. Once you defeat all of them, just free the carts and then talk to Arn to complete the quest.

It’s important to point out that it may be possible to finish the quest without defeating the Goblins, a feat you can perform by heading south of the encampment main gate, jumping the wooden fence leading to the carts, and then opening the gate keeping them locked.

Where to Find Arn After the Quest

After completing the quest, you will be able to meet Arn again, as well as shop at his store by visiting him at a small intersection close to a bridge connecting Wast and Central Hogsfield Valley, directly west of Brocburrow. You can check out the exact spot where you can find Arn’s store in-game below:

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023