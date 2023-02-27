Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest players can make use of a wide array of resources in order to craft an even wider array of structures, gear, and weapons. But among the resources available, none is more handy than wood, which can be used universally and acquired by mainly cutting down trees. But once you cut down a tree in the game, do they ever regrow? With that said, here’s whether or not trees regrow in Sons of the Forest.

Do Trees Regrow in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Technically no, fallen trees cannot regrow once cut down in Sons of the Forest. Instead, after downing a tree, a new one can then grow around the area, from the samplings that were scattered on the ground with the fall.

With that said, in true survival fashion, the time needed for a tree to grow all the way to even a fraction of the size of the one you cut down will be long, so we recommend that you make camp or build cabins in locations close to areas featuring a large array of them.

It’s also important to point out that we did not find any connection between the presence of the remains of the fallen tree, or its stump, which you can see in the image above, and the game’s growing mechanic.

Related: Best Beginner Base to Make in Sons of the Forest

For those looking to build a fortress but who do not want to bring down the entirety of a forest in order to do it, we also highly recommend that you check out how to make use of the game’s Log Duplication Glitch so that you can get all of the logs you may need and more while staying as environmentally friendly as possible.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023