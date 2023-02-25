Best Beginner Base to Make in Sons of the Forest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Sons of the Forest, one of the first things you’ll want to do is build a base. Moving around with your tarp shelter is fine for a while, but if you want to thrive, you’ll want to lay down some defendable roots. Here is the best beginner base you can make in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest: Best Beginner Base, Explained

There are two primary ways to make a base in Sons of the Forest: you can get logs and build whatever you want, however you want, or you can select a design from the survival handbook.

Unless you have a plan in mind, we recommend you choose one of the base designs in the survival handbook. To do that, simply flip to viewing the book on the left and select the design you like best.

How to Build a Lean To in Sons of the Forest

The best beginner base you can make in Sons of the Forest is the Lean To. This base has a great design and has the least amount of logs required, which means it’ll take less time and effort to make.

Select the Lean To design from the survival handbook and place it where you want to build it. Then, bring different log types directly to the Lean To. Once everything is collected, the Lean To will be done. You can now build the rest of the base by building a bed, a garden, and walls.

How to Build a Small Log Cabin in Sons of the Forest

The next best beginner base you can make in Sons of the Forets is the Small Log Cabin. Select this design from the survival handbook and place it where you want to build it. With that done, all you need to do is bring all the correct log types to complete your build.

The Small Log Cabin is the second best first base you can make because it requires a few more logs. It is very similar to the Lean To, but it is a bit more secure since it has solid walls.

How to Build a Tree Shelter in Sons of the Forest

If you’re feeling adventurous, the last best beginner base to build in Sons of the Forest is Tree Shelter. Of course, you’ll need to make stairs first or at least a rope wall, but a Tree Shelter will keep you away from most of the enemies in Sons of the Forest which makes it the safest and most defendable base.

Once you have created your Lean To, Small Log Cabin, or Tree Shelter, you can now continue to make the rest of your base. Your next step might be building a gate or even learning how to cook meat to stave off your hunger.

