Sons of the Forest allows players to build a wide array of structures, going from birdhouses and weapon racks, all the way to fully-fledged cabins. But how can you build stairs in the game? Now, here’s how to build stairs in Sons of the Forest.

How to Build Stairs in Sons of the Forest

Luckily for all, you can build as many sets of stairs as you want on Sons of the Forest by using nothing more than your Tactical Axe and a few wooden logs. Although it’s important to point out that knowing how to drop your items in the game will be a must if you plan on getting all the needed resources and organizing them fast.

With that said, after getting the axe, you can build a full set of stairs by first getting at least 9 logs. Once you get all the logs, you will be able to build the stars by first placing two of them vertically and then another one above them horizontally, as you can see in the image below.

After doing that, place two more logs by interacting with the two upper corners of the structure. Doing so will prompt them to be added in the ramp-like fashion you can see below.

Now that the foundation is done, you can place each of its steps by cutting the remaining logs in half and then placing the halves horizontally inside the frame. Once all of the steps are placed, you will have successfully made a set of stairs in Sons of the Forest.

Now that you know how to craft a fully functional set of stairs in the game, don’t forget to also check out how to make both gates and defensive walls in Sons of the Forest.

