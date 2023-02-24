How to Make Gates on Defensive Walls in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

Like its 2018 predecessor, The Forest, Sons of the Forest challenges you to survive in a wilderness full of cannibalistic mutants. While surrounding your camp with Defensive Walls is an excellent way to deter unwelcome visitors, doing so without installing a Defensive Wall Gate to let yourself in and out renders this layer of protection useless. Here’s how to craft a Defensive Wall Gate in Sons of the Forest.

How to Build a Defensive Wall Gate in Sons of the Forest

The Defensive Wall Gate is one of the most useful craftable structures in The Forest, so many Sons of the Forest players were eager to get to work building one once they’d upgraded from Basic Walls to Defensive Walls. Unfortunately, much like the equally-beloved Rain Catcher, it doesn’t appear that the Defensive Wall Gate can be crafted in Sons of the Forest right now.

While the Notebook provides clear instructions on how to install a Defenise Wall Gate into a pre-build Defensive Wall, which is done by attaching a single tree trunk to the Defensive Wall, it doesn’t seem to be possible in the current build of Sons of the Forest. While some Sons of the Forest players have claimed to have found a way to craft the Defensive Wall Gate by standing at the right angle, they’ve provided no proof that this method works.

Of course, it’s important to remember that the Sons of the Forest is only in early access, meaning that many craftable items and structures from The Forest haven’t been implemented into the game yet. With any luck, the Defensive Wall Gate will be added to the game in one of the many updates coming to Sons of the Forest.

If you still want to employ Defensive Walls without a Defensive Wall Gate, you can always fill the gap in your camp’s perimeter with a regular Door. To craft one, you’ll need to stack seven logs on top of each other horizontally and use your Hatchet to cut the first six in half to make a frame. Once you’ve done this, walk up to the gap in the frame and you should be able to use one more log to craft a Door by splitting it in half.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023