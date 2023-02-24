Can You Move Your Shelter in Sons of the Forest?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Vital for your survival in Sons of the Forest is shelter. There is a tarp available at the beginning of the game as you wash ashore. You can build a tent as your first shelter, but are you then confined to one area for the rest of Sons of the Forest?

How to Move Your Shelter in Sons of the Forest

You can move your shelter in Sons of the Forest. In the beginning, you only have one tarp, but if it is getting late and you’d rather sleep through the night to not get too tired, you can make a quick tent, sleep, and take it down in the morning.

To take down your shelter, all you have to do is hold C on keyboard or hold X on controller. By doing this, you’ll dismantle whatever is in front of you. This is how you can take down your shelter, store your tarp in your inventory, and continue to another location.

Whenever you are ready to make your next shelter, you can equip your tarp and build another temporary shelter. When you are ready to settle down and build an actual base, you can start chopping logs and building things like drying racks.

There are no rules to Sons of the Forest, so you can continue to get every Exclamation Point on the map while building and breaking down your humble shelter. If you do this, you can be a nomadic survivor.

Of course, you’ll have Kelvin to help you — that is if you didn’t kill him off. Whether you travel alone or look for the three-legged woman and recruit her, you can always move your shelter to wherever you want in Sons of the Forest. As long as you haven’t made permanent roots with structures and devices, you can easily move your shelter wherever you want.

