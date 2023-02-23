Image: Focus Entertainment

Atomic Heart is here, bringing to all Bioshock and Doom fans an experience worthy of the comparison, as players are tasked with making use of a wide arsenal of weapons and unique abilities to solve a wide array of puzzles and defeat hordes of enemies. But does Atomic Heart feature a character creation system of the likes of Code Vein and Hogwarts Legacy? To answer that and more, here’s whether or not Atomic Heart has character creation.

Does Atomic Heart have Character Creation? – Answered

Unfortunately for all who hoped to fully customize the game’s protagonist to their heart desires, Atomic Heart does not feature a character creation system. You are also unable to change your visual in any way during your playthrough, be it either by changing your clothes or customizing your overall hair/beard style.

Who is the Protagonist of Atomic Heart?

In Atomic Heart, you will jump into the boots of Major Sergey Alekseyevich Nechaev, a veteran soldier and a private agent responding directly to genius scientist and the Current Ministry of Industry, Dmitry Sergeyevich Sechenov.

Also known by P-3, a code name given to him by Sechenov, Nechaev was subjected to a wide array of experimental surgeries, with the most significant one taking place after an incident left him at death’s door. The incident also caused him to lose a significant part of his memory.

Now that you know all about the main character of Atomic Heart, we also highly recommend that you check out the game's best Melee Weapons, as well as how to upgrade them so that you can truly bring out the full might of what can be considered as one of the most Duke Nukem-like characters in recent memory.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023