Does Atomic Heart Have Multiplayer or Co-op?

February is finally here, and with it comes many video game releases that many gamers have anticipated. One of these big-time releases includes Atomic Heart, a Bioshock-like game that has been in the works for quite some time. While we count down the days until its full release on consoles on February 21st, including Game Pass, some questions need answers. Is Atomic Heart an open-world game? Will the game feature a multiplayer or co-op mode? No, to the former, but let’s look at the latter and see whether the game will feature co-op.

Will Atomic Heart Feature Co-op or Multiplayer Mode?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it is known that Atomic Heart doesn’t feature any multiplayer or co-op mode. This isn’t great to hear, considering many players enjoy these experiences with their friends online. There is no online support because the game is primarily a single-player experience with an in-depth story. Considering the main focus is single-player, it isn’t likely that the game will get a multiplayer mode added on in the near future.

The good news is that this single-player story seems very exciting as it focuses on killer robots filled with the ability to acquire powers across its campaign. So although there is no co-op, players will receive an experience that is fresh and unique. Plus, the story is rumored to last around 20 to 30 hours, giving you plenty of content to dive into.

With the release upon us, take some time to look into each edition and figure out which is best for you. If you are unfamiliar with this upcoming game, take a look at some gameplay trailers that the developers Mundfish has released to the public. You can see powers such as ice, lightning, and even levitation in these trailers. There are also glimpses of what kind of weapons the game will offer you, adding to the fast-paced action.

Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023