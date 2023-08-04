Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have a Save Editor Feature?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with content and for all of the stats and customization on offer, you may be on the lookout for any official internal Save Editor. That wouldn’t be a surprise and it certainly is a feature that a lot of people would use a lot after their first playthrough. This article will take you through if Baldur’s Gate 3 has a Save Editor.

Is There Any Save Editor Feature in Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, Baldur’s Gate 3 does not have an official save editor feature to use at the time of writing. This means that you will not be able to alter anything that you had in mind through any actual save files themselves. It isn’t a feature that I look for but many are very involved with utilizing Save Editors.

If you’re curious about other potential avenues for something similar to a Save Editor then you could look into the Baldur’s Gate 3 WeMod Trainer. I personally haven’t used it and don’t recommend doing so but players have known about it for a long time at the moment. This will let you activate cheats such as God Mode, editing all of your various stats, and more.

What Is a Save Editor for Games?

A save editor is as it says on the tin — it edits saves. However, there are obviously many more under-the-hood features that make them sought after. In the case of RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 where stats can make all the difference to a playstyle it can be useful to have the ability to edit them at any time. A save editor can let you do just that to any particular save.

Overall save editors let you alter various game stats, item numbers, equipment, etc. You will only be able to take advantage of Save Editors mainly for PC games of course but they are worth keeping a look out for when there are any officially made/endorsed save editors for games. Of course, if you want the truest starting experience the developer intended then you will want to stray away from them.

