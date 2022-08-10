Does Cult Of The Lamb Have Multiplayer?

If you’re looking for a city-builder/rogue-lite title that will keep you preoccupied for many moons to come, you’ll immediately fall in love with Cult Of The Lamb. Tasked with not only maintaining your fledging cult, but you’ll also need to go out into the world, slaying monsters and collecting resources to keep your flock happy and healthy. But sometimes, it feels like you could use a bit of help to keep things running.

Can you bring a friend along for the ride in this wicked world, or are you destined to walk this road alone? Let’s dive in and find out if there are any multiplayer features in Cult Of The Lamb, and if there is strength in numbers, or if there is only a long cold ride ahead for you.

Cult Of The Lamb Multiplayer – Is There Anything?

If you’re looking to dive into this game with a friend, we have a bit of bad news for you. You’ll only be able to take this journey solo unless you happen to have a Twitch Channel. You’ll be able to bring your followers on to roleplay alongside you, playing along as a follower in your cult, and influencing choices along the way, but if you’re finding these wild worlds of combat tricky, you may be out of luck. Making sure that you’ve mastered the combat, as well as finding different ways to gather enough resources will be your main task, without the help of your friends along the way.

However, there has been no confirmation saying that there will or will not be Multiplayer added into the game in the future, so depending on how big of a hit this title is, there is a chance that we could see some form of Multiplayer added in the future. Having the ability to roam these Cursed Lands with a friend would feel quite refreshing, as combat can get overwhelming at times, so we can only cross our fingers, and maybe do a Ritual or two to see if the developers will add something in the future for those that love co-op play.

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC