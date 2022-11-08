Does God of War Ragnarok Have New Game Plus?

God of War Ragnarok is an amazing game full of great side quests and a powerful story. The story is so good that you might want to jump back in and play it again after you’ve beaten it. In video games, this is usually called New Game Plus, where you get to keep all of your armor, weapon upgrades, abilities, and resources. But is there a New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok?

Is There a New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately, there is no New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok. After completing this epic adventure, you’ll be able to continue exploring the nine realms, but you won’t be given the option to create a New Game Plus save.

While the game is brand new and does have some minor details to iron out, New Game Plus is currently not in the game. This may come in a later patch, but New Game Plus is not available in the day one patch.

This is extremely sad because if you want to replay God of War Ragnarok and experience the story again, the only way to do so is to start from scratch. While it is fun sometimes to start from scratch and rebuild, it isn’t fun when you want to replay the game right after you just did that.

Replaying God of War Ragnarok on a harder difficulty with a New Game Plus save would be a great way to reexperience the amazing adventure that is this game. We hope that a New Game Plus mode comes to God of War Ragnarok soon.

In the meantime, if you’ve finished the main game of God of War Ragnarok and still want to continue exploring and completing Favors, you can do that. If you want to find the locations on treasure maps, you can do that. If you want to collect all of the trophies, you can do that.

We aren’t sure when God of War Ragnarok will get a New Game Plus option, but we hope it is sooner rather than later.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022