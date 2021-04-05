Does League of Legends: Wild Rift Have Controller Support?

League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally here, but does the game have controller support? Wild Rift is an all-new League of Legends experience that is suited for mobile devices, featuring faster games, a slightly smaller map, and other streamlined changes. Because many mobile games support controllers and Wild Rift was built from the ground up for phones and tablets, many players are wondering if they can play the game with a controller. League of Legends has never had gamepad support, but Wild Rift is an entirely new game so anything is possible. Here’s everything we know about controller support in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Does Wild Rift Have Controller Support?

League of Legends: Wild Rift does not have controller support. The game is only playable with touch controls on iOS and Android.

However, that doesn’t mean the game will never get controller support. Riot Games has announced that Wild Rift will be coming to consoles after the initial mobile release, and that could hint at controller support coming to the mobile version of the game sometime in the future. Currently, Wild Rift only supports touch controls on iOS and Android, but a future patch could enable gamepad support.

Controllers continue to grow in popularity among mobile gamers, especially with PlayStation and Xbox controllers recently receiving official support on iOS, and previously touch-only games have received gamepad support via updates.

For now, though, Wild Rift players will have to make do with the on-screen touch controls. The controls are placed in ergonomic positions and are easy to reach when you need them, and there’s even full button mapping if you want to make any tweaks to the control scheme. Movement is mapped to a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen and all abilities are on the right side of the screen, allowing for the constant movement, auto-attacking, and ability usage that PC League of Legends veterans are used to. Still, a gamepad could make things a bit easier, especially for things like skill shots and other abilities, but a touch screen is all Wild Rift players have until Riot decides to change things.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now on iOS and Android devices. A console version is currently in development.