League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally here on iOS and Android devices, and many players are wondering how to emote in this mobile adaptation of the massively popular PC game. Wild Rift shares many similarities to the PC version of League of Legends, including the standard three-lane structure, but several aspects of the game have been altered to better fit mobile devices. Emotes return from the PC version, as do Champion skins, but using them is a bit different on a phone or tablet. Here’s how to emote in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

How to Use Emotes in League of Legends: Wild Rift

To emote in League of Legends: Wild Rift, tap the Chat icon during a game. Then, tap the Smiley Face icon to bring up a page with all of your emotes. From this page, all you have to do is tap an emote to use it.

To recap, here’s how to emote in Wild Rift:

Tap the Chat icon. Tap the Smiley Face icon. Choose an emote.

Of course, before you can use an emote, you’ll need to unlock one first. You can pick one up from the in-game store if you really want a cool one, but there are a few free emotes you can get by completing challenges and daily missions. Missions and challenges rotate, so keep an eye out for any that have an emote as a reward.

Although the game just recently released, there are already a lot of emotes to choose from and purchase. If you’re a seasoned League of Legends veteran, your cosmetics and emotes from the PC version of the game unfortunately do not carry over. You’ll have to start from scratch like everyone else in Wild Rift. When the game comes to consoles in the future, however, your mobile cosmetics will likely carry over as long as you use the same account. We won’t know for sure until Riot releases more details about the console port of Wild Rift though.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now on iOS and Android devices. A console version of the game is currently in development.