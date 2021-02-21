Persona 5 Strikers is the latest entry in the famous franchise, completely redesigning the main game’s formula, turning itself into a hack ‘n’ slash Musou-like entry. This is something completely different than Persona 5’s turn-based system, reminiscing RPGs of the old, but it certainly fits the Phantom Thieves theme very well. With enough playable characters to ensure a good amount of content, Strikers makes it best to solidify its spot amongst other famous spin-offs that followed the same road, namely Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. That said, there is something we are not happy to confirm, making it a considerable drawback.

Does Persona 5 Strikers Have Multiplayer?

Unfortunately, no. Persona 5 Strikers completely lacks any form of multiplayer features, that being co-op or online, which is something odd to begin with. Musou games tend to have enormous battlefields, with room for multiple players either with a local split-screen mode, or even online. Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U was first released like this as well, but even that entry was redesigned later on for the 3DS and Switch, to include multiplayer. This is exactly why it is an odd choice to not include such a feature, since the environment and elements of the specific IP, do support such a playstyle.

As far as why the team didn’t bother to include a multiplayer of some sort, there isn’t any much information going around to actually answer this question. There is always a chance that developers wanted to keep the series close to its original material, being a completely single player adventure, in order to not strafe away much of the main game, as this is a direct sequel. In an era that DLC are dominant pretty much everywhere though, there is always a chance they change their minds, implementing some sort of multiplayer in there. Only time will tell, and we will be here to let you know when and if it happens.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.