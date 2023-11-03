Does Robocop Rogue City Have New Game Plus?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Robocop: Rogue City offers a unique, immersive experience for fans of the original movie. However, upon finishing the game, many fans of the franchise are left wanting more. That said, one might wonder, does it feature a New Game Plus mode?

After all the hard work of completing the story and upgrading your character, you may want to try again in a second playthrough. As Murphy becomes an ever more powerful walking tank, it is only natural that some players want to go through this adventure again using all their newly acquired skills. If you’re interested in that as well, continue reading to find out if Robocop: Rogue City offers a New Game Plus mode.

Is There a New Game Plus Mode in Robocop: Rogue City?

There is no new game plus in Robocop: Rogue City. Unfortunately, if you want to experience the game again, you have to do it from scratch, without any of your progress or skill points acquired during your first playthrough. Unfortunately, the game’s replayability is not great. Although you can go back and choose different dialogue options to maybe get a different ending, the gameplay will be pretty much the same, offering almost no reason for players to go through it again.

While Robocop: Rogue City progression is not described as chapter-based, that’s how the game is structured. You talk to some people, complete a mission, and move on to the next story beat. Unfortunately, you can’t go back and play each of these “chapters” while keeping your most recent progress. You have the option to load the game and replay a previous mission, but you’ll only have the resources and skills that were available to you at that point.

Will Robocop: Rogue City Get a New Game Plus Mode?

While it’s uncertain if this feature will ever be added, it’s worth noting that Teyon’s previous game, Terminator: Resistance, received updates but never included a New Game Plus mode. Therefore, chances are that Robocop: Rogue City will not be getting an official new game plus mode in the future.

