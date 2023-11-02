How to Find the Steel Mill Secret Area in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you want to unlock an achievement or get the hidden PCB, you must locate the secret area in the Steel Mill.

Missing this one is not that uncommon. Players might get caught up in the gunfight and walk past this side objective area. If you don’t pay attention, it can be pretty easy to miss. That said if you want to unlock all achievements in Robocop: Rogue City, you need to know the location of all secret areas in the game.

Steel Mill Secret Area Location in Robocop: Rogue City

Stop wandering as soon as you see a yellow locomotive. It should be close to the area indicated on the map above. Once you find it, approach to find the button that starts its engine. Go ahead and press the button. It will make the locomotive move forward and open two huge iron gates on its way. Continue walking toward it and inspect the warehouse where the locomotive stopped.

Once there, walk up the stairs on the side of the train to find an OCP Container. Although you won’t find any precious OCP training disks, this container has other valuable items such as OCP recovery charges, a few OCP Weapon Upgrade Chips, and an Omni Board – PCB for Murphy’s Auto-9. While this may not be the best Omni board in Robocop: Rogue City, it will suffice until you acquire the top-tier one

To complete this game and unlock all achievements, make sure that you’ve also found the arcade secret area. While it doesn’t have an Omni Board for Murphy’s gun, you’ll come across an OCP Training Disk, Stolen Items for an XP boost, and unlock an achievement associated. If you are too far ahead at this point, load the game, revisit the arcade to unlock the achievement, and then load the game again to your most recent save. Although you won’t carry the progress and keep the extra skill points, your achievement will be unlocked nonetheless.

