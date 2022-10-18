Does Uncharted: Legacy Collection (PC) Have Ray Tracing?

Whether it’s your first or your tenth time, the stories held within the Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection are timeless treasures that will always treat you well. With the franchise making its first appearance on PC, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to utilize your high-end graphics card to its full potential and unlock the highest graphical fidelity available.

Let’s dive into the details, and find out if the PC version of this title has something that the PS5 release was and still is missing: Ray Tracing. Here’s everything you’ll need to know if the newest release of this title, and if it brings this option to the table.

Does Uncharted On PC Offer Ray Tracing?

Unfortunately, Ray Tracing is not available in the PC version of this excellent collection. While that may feel like a bit of a disappointment, other graphical options help you deal with the pain you may be feeling due to this exclusion.

Offering Ambient Occlusion, as well as plenty of other graphical options that you can mess around with, you’ll still easily be able to make your PC copy of this game shine brighter than it does on any of the other consoles that it is currently available on. Plus, the inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technology can allow you to play the game at higher framerates than ever before.

It’s a shame that this option wasn’t made available right off the bat, but we can only assume that a mod will be made available shortly after release that will enable players to use Ray Tracing in these high-flying adventures. The illusion of Ray Tracing is there, with some very high-quality reflections that bounce off of plenty of surfaces in the game, but its full power is not available.

Now that you’re ready to jump into the adventure on a whole new level, make sure that you’re checking out our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out if the game offers its multiplayer component if you’ll be able to take your adventure on the go with your Steam Deck, and all of the graphical options available in the game!

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will be available on October 19 for PC, and is available now on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022