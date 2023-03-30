Does Virginia Need Ammo in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image: Newnight

Are you wondering if Virginia needs ammo in Sons of the Forest? Unfortunately, this is a valid question because ammo is a rare commodity, and Virginia likes to run around in mindless circles shooting cannibals left and right. So while this companion NPC can be a valuable asset and help you survive, you should know a few things when equipping her with weapons like the shotgun and pistol. Here’s everything you need to know on whether or not you need to give Virginia ammo in Sons of the Forest.

Do You Need to Give Virginia Ammo in Sons of the Forest?

No, Virginia doesn’t need ammo in Sons of the Forest. This is a relief because she will shoot at anything that moves and use all her ammo quicker than wild west gunfighters participating in the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Unfortunately, you must befriend her before she accepts any items. After you have done so, she can only be equipped with a Pistol, Shotgun, GPS Locator, and various Outfits.

So, don’t be afraid to equip Virginia with a shotgun and a pistol because you won’t need to worry about sourcing ammo for her to use with those weapons. In fact, another fun aspect of Virginia that you should know is that she can dual-wield both the shotgun and pistol and fire simultaneously and still not need ammo, making her more deadly than an action star in a John Woo movie.

If Virginia doesn’t use her newly acquired weapons right away, don’t worry. This is because she can become scared when confronted by enemies and not use any weapons you gave her but instead run away. However, over time she will start fighting the cannibals. Another critical aspect is that she cannot die off-screen because she won’t spawn outside your radius. However, she can still die permanently and not respawn again in your current save file.

