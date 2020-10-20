The first piece of DLC for Doom Eternal, titled The Ancient Gods Part One, is available now, and here’s how to download and start the new expansion. This DLC is the first half of a two-part expansion, with the second half releasing sometime next year. Even though it’s only the first part of the expansion, The Ancient Gods Part One is a sizable chunk of content that is sure to satisfy hardcore Doom fans. If you loved the pulse-pounding action of Doom Eternal’s main campaign, then you’ll feel right at home in this new expansion. Here’s how to start The Ancient Gods DLC for Doom Eternal.

How to Start The Ancient Gods Part One DLC

To start The Ancient Gods DLC, start Doom Eternal and select “Ancient Gods 1” on the main menu. This option is listed underneath “Campaign” and right above “Multiplayer.” In order to play The Ancient Gods Part One expansion, you must own the Deluxe Edition of the game or buy the DLC on its own.

Both parts of the expansion are included with the Doom Eternal Year 1 Pass, which includes a couple of other digital goodies alongside the DLC content. The Ancient Gods is a sizable experience according to Doom Eternal director Hugo Martin, and it’s so big that you can purchase it as a standalone experience. We don’t know why you’d want to skip the excellent campaign featured in the base game, however. In our Doom Eternal review, we praised the game’s confidence and commitment to the type of experience it wanted to be, saying “It’s in charge from the beginning, never relinquishing its grip until the credits roll”

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game recently hit Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can play the base game for free with their subscription and pick up The Ancient Gods at a discount. The game can also be played on Android devices via xCloud streaming.