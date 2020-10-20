How many levels are in Doom Eternal’s The Ancient Gods Part One DLC? The expansion’s overall mission count is fairly low, but the included levels are packed with secrets and challenges for experienced players to tackle. The DLC picks up right where the main game left off, so expect to encounter scenarios that are more difficult than the base game’s final few missions. The Ancient Gods Part One is also intended to be replayed, and there are tons of unique rewards to earn for completionists. Here’s how many levels are in The Ancient Gods Part One DLC for Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One Level List

There are only three levels in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, and each of them is listed below.

UAC Atlantica

Blood Swamps

The Holt

Although the overall mission count is low, each of these three levels is filled to the brim with powerful demons to destroy and unique secrets to discover. The Ancient Gods Part One picks up where the Doom Eternal campaign left off, so you’ll start with all of your abilities and things won’t take much time to get going. The difficulty curve also begins where the main campaign left off, so don’t expect Doom Eternal to go easy on you even if you haven’t played the game since launch.

Keep in mind that this is only the first half of a two-part expansion. The Ancient Gods Part Two is slated to launch sometime early next year, so there’s still more Doom Eternal campaign content on the way. To tide you over, you can complete every Secret Encounter in the three new levels to earn three new Deluxe Slayer Skins. These skins include Industrial Espionage, Wetland Warrior, and Blood Slayer, and you can use them throughout campaign missions and multiplayer matches.

For completionists, this DLC has several new milestone challenges that reward unique icons, player badges, menu backgrounds, and other gear. Everyone who purchases the expansion gets the new Maykr Slayer skin, but dedicated players can earn a gold plated version of the skin for finishing the expansion campaign on Ultra Nightmare difficulty.

The Ancient Gods Part One is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. If you haven’t given Doom Eternal a shot yet, the game is now on Xbox Game Pass.