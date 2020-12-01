Doom Eternal Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 for Doom Eternal has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds a brand new Master Level to the game, a reworked version of the Super Gore Nest mission that is sure to test even the most experienced slayers, as well as new holiday content and festive skins. There are also several bug fixes across the base campaign, Battlemode, and the Ancient Gods Part One DLC campaign. Here’s everything new with Doom Eternal update 1.10.

Doom Eternal Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Free New Master Level – Super Gore Nest

An entirely new combat experience, built from the ground up, meant to challenge the player beyond anything seen in the base campaign

Environmental hazards and conditions keep the player on their toes and change the way they think about approaching combat

All new rewards like player icons, nameplates, and cosmetics all earnable though completing Super Gore Nest Master Level in different difficulties and modes

Classic Mode Start the Master Level with only the Combat Shotgun. You’ll need to find the rest of the weapons and mods throughout the level in order to fill out your arsenal and have a chance to survive!

Extra-Life Difficulty Added We’ve added Extra-Life mode for those looking to hone their skills and take on a higher challenge as it’s permadeth once you run out of Extra Lives. This is a great new option for those training for an Ultra Nightmare run. Time to go hunting for secrets!

Ultra Nightmare Difficulty Added For the ultimate test of skill for those black belt Slayers, we’ve added Ultra Nightmare difficulty for this new Master Level. This means permadeath without the chance to gain Extra Lives.



GIFT WRAP AND TEAR Event Coming Soon!

Ho-Ho-Hold Onto Your Butts… Cause Update 4 brings some of the most magnificent merriment seen outside of the deepest depths of the North Pole itself. Feast your frosty eyes on a cornacopia of candy-striped cosmetic collectibles waiting for us all under the virtual in-game tree in our next free Event: Gift Wrap and Tear starting on December 10th. Really glory kills the bah-humbug right outta ya..

Updates and Improvements for Xbox

Xbox Series X Increased default backwards compatibility mode resolution to 4k at 60 HZ (with dynamic resolution scaling)

Xbox Series S Increased default backwards compatibility mode resolution to 1080p at 60 HZ (with dynamic resolution scaling)



Updates and Improvements for ALL Platforms

General Added Quick Swap loading screen tip for BATTLEMODE and Campaign Added a third Live Tile on the Main Menu

Campaign Added End of Level Event Preview functionality which allows players to learn more about the items on their current live event progression track



Main Campaign Fixes for ALL Platforms

Fixed an issue introduced in Update 3 in which completed mission challenges displayed as 0%

Fixed an issue introduced in Updated 3 in which players could not access Master Levels from the kiosk in the Fortress of DOOM

Fixed an issue in which backing out of a Party while playing the campaign on Ultra Nightmare difficulty caused the Party Tab in the Social menu to lose functionality

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Fixes for ALL Platforms

Fixed a crash after skipping the Facility Destruction cinematic after the Marauder fight in UAC Atlantica

Fixed an issue in which the player can remain swimming in the air after leaving the water in certain situations

Fixed an issue in which entering water immediately after a checkpoint save could generate a bad state if the player exited the game before reaching another checkpoint

New BATTLEMODE Updates for ALL Platforms

Fixed an issue where the Demon player’s spawned-in Carcass’ Seismic Furrows attack did not deal damage to the Slayer

Increased Slayer velocity when using the Super Shotgun Meathook mod

BATTLEMODE Fixes for ALL Platforms

Fixed an issue where the player Archvile’s fireballs may follow a canted trajectory when fired at an angle through the Flame Wall

Fixed an issue where the milestones, “Extinction-Level Slayer” and “Aggressive Transfusion” did not track progress in BATTLEMODE

Fixed an issue where resetting Demon controls to default only reset the Archvile controls

Fixed an issue where the Slayer player nameplate would sometimes briefly linger on the demon player’s HUD after a teleport

Fixed an issue on PC in BATTLEMODE where the playable Revenant’s self-damage was much lower than expected

Known Issues – ALL Platforms

Issue: I’m a Windows Store/Windows GamePass customer and noticed that game invites from the Xbox Live app aren’t working. Is there anything I can do about this? Resolution: This is a known issue that we are working with our partners on the Xbox team to resolve. Stay tuned for updates.

I’m a Windows Store/Windows GamePass customer and noticed that game invites from the Xbox Live app aren’t working. Is there anything I can do about this? Issue: I’ve noticed that a community-created mod I’ve been playing no longer works after the latest update. Resolution: DOOM Eternal doesn’t officially support community created mods. Community mods may not function as expected.

I’ve noticed that a community-created mod I’ve been playing no longer works after the latest update.

Known Issues – PC Only

Users with NVIDIA GPU drivers from before 11/5/20 may experience more performance hitches or instability than previously Workaround: If you have an NVIDIA GPU and are experiencing degraded performance or stability after installing Update 4, we highly recommend you update to the GeForce 457.03 drivers



Doom Eternal is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is releasing later this month on December 8. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Doom Eternal site.