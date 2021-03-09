Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Update 1.27 has arrived for Dragon Ball FighterZ and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The patch is available today to set up for the release of new DLC.

As we reported earlier, the new DLC coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ is Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta from the Dragon Ball GT anime. This is the fusion of Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan 4 form.

The file size for the new update isn’t very large as it’s only 277.7MB on the PS4 version. The PS4 changelog details have been posted down below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ 1.27 Patch Notes

Added data for Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pack 19 downloadable content. Note: Must be purchased and downloaded separately.

Mad adjustments to fighting mechanics.

Updated replay data version. (Replay data from older versions cannot be played)

Fixed bugs and made improvements to overall stability.

Bandai Namco has also released balance adjustments for many different characters. The fighters affected by the new update include the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku, Kid Buu, Kid Goku, Android 21, Beerus and Baby. Some Z assists have also been fixed.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If more official patch notes are released, we will update this post.