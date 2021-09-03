Update 1.29 has arrived for Dragon Ball FighterZ and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It looks like Bandai Namco has now pushed out a new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ earlier today on all platforms. According to one person on Reddit, the Xbox One version of the game has a patch size of around 6 GB. However, this size may differ if you own the game on a different format.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number should appear as 1.29. This update comes out a few weeks after version 1.28 which added a ton of balancing fixes.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.29 Patch Notes

Fixed issues with fighting mechanics

Updated replay data version (Replay data from older versions cannot be played)

These are the only patch notes that have been released so far. They come from the PS4’s update history page. We will update this post of more info comes our way.

In the meantime, you can read the previous patch notes below via OrbisPatches.com.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.28 Patch Notes

Adjusted fighting mechanics.

Updated replay data version (replay data from older versions cannot be played).

Improved game performance and stability.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2021