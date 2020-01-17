Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Get Gifts

Everybody loves a good gift, whether giving or receiving them. Both of these happen to be a part of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as you have relationships with characters in the game and can boost them with the usage of gifts. We already revealed in another guide how you can give gifts in the game, but you also need to know how to get gifts as well so that you can then give them away to others.

How To Get Gifts

Gifts are pretty common in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, with two main methods of obtaining them that will keep you rolling in the gifts that you can then utilize. The first method of getting gifts in the game is to look all around the map when you are exploring each area.

Items are found all around the map, with you not knowing what they will be until you interact with them. The key here is to keep searching and try to collect as much as you can. Even if they aren’t gifts, the items you find can be useful for cooking or many other areas that can be very helpful for you in the game.

The other way to get gifts in the game are by completely different quests found in the game, specifically the sub-quests. These sub-quests are highlighted with the blue exclamation points on the map and serve as the game’s version of sidequests. These usually have you interacting with a character that sends you off on a mission. Upon the completion of the mission, you can receive different items, which include gifts.

Gifts are not something you have to continually grind to find, but they are definitely worth keeping an eye out for while playing and definitely using them when you start finding more.